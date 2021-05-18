Google revamps Material Design to be super customizable

Google is rolling out a new batch of Material Design guidelines that allow users to select some of their favourites colours and then have those hues be persistent across Google apps and third-party software.
The company calls this theme ‘Material You,’ and it’s coming to Google Pixel phone first in the fall. After that, the company plans to roll it out to the web, smart displays and other Google products.
This is a significant design change and should allow users to more significantly customize how their Google products look. On Android 12, the new system can even create a custom colour palette to match your wallpaper.
Google says the design is more playful and includes more animations to make browsing your phone more fun. There are also new widgets, and the notification shade looks a lot more cohesive compared to the new design.
This is really the focal point of this Material Design update; everything is much more visually cohesive.Â This is a huge plus for Google, which typically has had a hard time getting app developers to adopt Material Design guidelines.
Hopefully, this new design will prompt developers to use the new look and customization tools.
