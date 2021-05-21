Last week, we saw renders from Jon Prosser showing off Google’s upcoming Pixel 6. Leaker Steve Hemmerstoffer (OnLeaks) followed that up with another set of Pixel 6 renders, reinforcing the radical new design direction.
According to these renders, the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro (or maybe XL, Plus, Ultra or something else) will both feature a centred hole-punch camera compared to the left-aligned one on the Pixel 5. The bezels are also pretty thin with a slightly more rectangular shape. Additionally, it looks like both phones will offer an in-display fingerprint scanner.
The handsets also reportedly feature an ultrawide camera bump on the rear. The Pixel 6 sports two camera sensors on the bump, while the Pixel 6 Pro offers three — my guess is the Pixel 6 will only include a primary shooter and an ultrawide, while the Pro will get a telephoto lens.
Prosser says he received real-life, hands-on images, but to protect his source he went to ‘RendersbyIan’ to create renders for these rumoured devices. This included the phones’ colours, with the Pixel 6 offering a white body with an orange top and the Pixel 6 Pro featuring a ‘Not Pink’ body with an orange top.
What’s notable about the colours is if you go back to the Not Pink Pixel 3 and the ‘Clearly White’ Pixel 4 XL, both phones featured an ‘Oh So Orange’ button that matches the orange present on the Pixel 6 series. Additionally, Prosser says there will be a champagne-coloured Pixel 6 Pro.
Hemmerstoffer, however, said his renders offered a “more accurate look” at the Pixel 6 design. It’s worth noting, however, that the differences between the renders are pretty minimal.
With all of this in mind, it seems like Google is looking to actually release true flagship smartphones this year.
So, the question at hand is, what do you think of the renders? Personally, I’m a fan, but I can totally understand if you’re not. I really like the rumoured champagne colour, though it’s worth noting that leaker Max Weinbach doesn’t believe the colours in Prosser’s renders are accurate.
Let us know your thoughts in the comments below and participate in our poll.
Image Credit: FrontPageTech, RendersbyIan, OnLeaks
Source: FrontPageTech, RendersbyIan, OnLeaks
