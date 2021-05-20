PREVIOUS
News

Trae Young and Donovan Mitchell’s bundles to be featured in ‘Fortnite x NBA’ crossover

These bundles will feature the pair’s favourite items to use when they’re playing Fortnite.

May 20, 2021

9:06 PM EDT

0 comments

Epic Games has announced the latest collaboration for Fortnite, “The Crossover,” which features new purchasable characters that give you access to the jerseys of all 30 NBA teams (in-game).

Starting May 21st, the new skins will be available in-store in the game, along with basketball-themed emotes.

According to Epic Games’ official announcement, players will also be able to purchase locker bundles hand-picked by NBA stars Donovan Mitchell (Utah Jazz Shooting guard) and Trae Young (Atlanta Hawks point guard) in the Fortnite item store. These bundles will feature the pair’s favourite items to use when they’re playing Fortnite.

“We’ve been speaking to the NBA for a good while — over a year, almost two — so we’re really excited to be able to get this out there into the world for Fortnite and NBA fans,” Nate Nanzer, global head of partnerships at Epic Games, told ESPN.

Additionally, Epic announced “Team Battles,” a five-day tournament taking place from May 19th to the 23rd, which will see 15,000 players sign up per NBA team in the game and compete in a series of challenges that feed into a leaderboard. Learn more about Team Battles here.

This is the latest example of Epic’s efforts to integrate sports into Fortnite. For example, the company forged a deal with the NFL in 2018 that brought several football jerseys to the game

Image credit: Epic Games

Source: Epic Games

Related Articles

News

May 3, 2021

8:32 PM EDT

Epic pays Sony for Fortnite cross-play compatibility on PlayStation consoles

News

May 5, 2021

8:04 PM EDT

Fortnite might be getting an open-world mode soon

News

May 11, 2021

5:32 PM EDT

Apple says App Store review process stopped $1.5 billion in fraud last year

News

May 10, 2021

7:07 PM EDT

Teen Titan’s Beast Boy has made his way into Fortnite

Comments