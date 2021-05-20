Trae Young and Donovan Mitchell’s bundles to be featured in ‘Fortnite x NBA’ crossover

Epic Games has announced the latest collaboration for Fortnite, “The Crossover,” which features new purchasable characters that give you access to the jerseys of all 30 NBA teams (in-game).
Starting May 21st, the new skins will be available in-store in the game, along with basketball-themed emotes.
According to Epic Games’ official announcement, players will also be able to purchase locker bundles hand-picked by NBA stars Donovan Mitchell (Utah Jazz Shooting guard) and Trae Young (Atlanta Hawks point guard) in the Fortnite item store. These bundles will feature the pair’s favourite items to use when they’re playing Fortnite.
Lace up… The Crossover is going to knock you off your feet 🏀
For the first time ever the @NBA is joining Fortnite! Read our blog for info about the new cosmetic set, Player Lockers and more.
🔗: https://t.co/qcXVA7Vxat pic.twitter.com/IjdGCdnNA5
— Fortnite (@FortniteGame) May 19, 2021
“We’ve been speaking to the NBA for a good while — over a year, almost two — so we’re really excited to be able to get this out there into the world for Fortnite and NBA fans,” Nate Nanzer, global head of partnerships at Epic Games, told ESPN.
Additionally, Epic announced “Team Battles,” a five-day tournament taking place from May 19th to the 23rd, which will see 15,000 players sign up per NBA team in the game and compete in a series of challenges that feed into a leaderboard. Learn more about Team Battles here.
This is the latest example of Epic’s efforts to integrate sports into Fortnite. For example, the company forged a deal with the NFL in 2018 that brought several football jerseys to the game
Image credit: Epic Games
Source: Epic Games
