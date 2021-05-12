PREVIOUS|
News

U.S. government agrees to remove Xiaomi from Trump-era blacklist

It’s unknown if the agreement includes any condition for removal

May 12, 2021

11:37 AM EDT

0 comments

The U.S. government has agreed to remove Xiaomi from a Trump administration blacklist, according to a new report from Bloomberg.

Xiaomi sued the government earlier this year after it was designated a ‘Communist Chinese Military Company,’ which would have restricted American investment in the smartphone maker.

The ban was halted before it could take effect after a judge ruled that the government didn’t have substantial evidence for its claim that the company was linked to China’s military.

The U.S. Department of Defense and Xiaomi have now reached an agreement to set aside the ban. Court filings state the government has agreed that withdrawing the designation “would be appropriate.”

The filings indicate “the Parties have agreed upon a path forward that would resolve this litigation without the need for contested briefing.” It’s unknown if the agreement includes any condition for removal.

Further, the court filing notes that the government and Xiaomi are still negotiating the specifics of the agreement and plan to finalize a proposal by May 20th.

Huawei, SMIC, DJI and several other companies remain blacklisted.

Image credit: Xiaomi

Source: Bloomberg

Related Articles

News

Mar 30, 2021

11:59 AM EDT

Xiaomi’s new Mi Mix Fold is a slightly bigger Galaxy Z Fold

News

Oct 3, 2020

1:02 PM EDT

Twitter says users can’t tweet that they hope Trump dies of COVID

News

Jan 7, 2021

12:11 PM EST

U.S. President Donald Trump banned from Facebook ‘indefinitely’

News

Feb 15, 2021

7:07 AM EST

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra prototype leaks with tiny screen built into the camera bump

Comments