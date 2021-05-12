DoorDash launches new engineering site in Toronto

DoorDash has launched a new engineering site in Toronto and plans to hire a team of 50 engineers by the end of the year.
The company notes that the engineering team will work on projects with a focus on expanding DoorDash’s reach and services throughout Canada.
“Toronto has evolved into an incredible global technology hub and selecting the city for one of our engineering sites was a natural choice when considering our ambitious goals and growth in the Canadian market,” said DoorDash CTO Andy Fang in a statement.
The team will focus on launching new merchant services, scaling a reliable on-demand logistics app, enhancing online ordering for restaurants and building a customer loyalty product.
“We are laying the foundation for a strong economic recovery in Ontario and companies like DoorDash will play a significant role in our future success,” said Ontario Premier Doug Ford.
DoorDash plans to continue hiring for roles across its Canadian business and aims to have a corporate team of 200 employees by the end of the year.
Source: DoorDash
Comments