Business

DoorDash launches new engineering site in Toronto

The company plans to hire 50 new employees for the site this year

May 12, 2021

10:01 AM EDT

DoorDash has launched a new engineering site in Toronto and plans to hire a team of 50 engineers by the end of the year.

The company notes that the engineering team will work on projects with a focus on expanding DoorDash’s reach and services throughout Canada.

“Toronto has evolved into an incredible global technology hub and selecting the city for one of our engineering sites was a natural choice when considering our ambitious goals and growth in the Canadian market,” said DoorDash CTO Andy Fang in a statement.

The team will focus on launching new merchant services, scaling a reliable on-demand logistics app, enhancing online ordering for restaurants and building a customer loyalty product.

“We are laying the foundation for a strong economic recovery in Ontario and companies like DoorDash will play a significant role in our future success,” said Ontario Premier Doug Ford.

DoorDash plans to continue hiring for roles across its Canadian business and aims to have a corporate team of 200 employees by the end of the year.

Source: DoorDash

