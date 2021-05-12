PREVIOUS|
Deals

Super Mario Odyssey and 6 other Switch games are steeply discounted right now

May 12, 2021

9:18 AM EDT

poser for the game Super Mario Odyssey

Buy at Amazon Canada for for $54.95 (save $25.04)

There are a lot of reasons why Super Mario Odyssey was declared an instant classic upon release on the Nintendo Switch console. As the pinnacle of the 18-game Super Mario series, it evolved from linear levels to sprawling kingdoms, from timed runs to open-ended tasks, and from fun-but-templated power-ups to the novelty of a sentient cap.

And despite all of that evolution, the game stays true to its roots as a precise, fun platformer thatâ€™s simply a blast to play.

Best of all, for any Swich owners whoâ€™ve overlooked it, itâ€™s 31% off right now at Amazon Canada, along with these other Switch games:

Super Mario Odyssey for $54.95 (save $25.04)

Super Mario Maker 2 for $54.95 (save $25.04)

New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe Switch for $54.95 (save $25.04)

Splatoon 2 for $54.95 (save $25.04)

Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition for $54.95 (save $19.50)

Immortals Fenyx Rising for $39.95 (save $40)

Plants Vs Zombies Battle for Neighborville for $34.99 (save $4.97)

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships and publishes sponsored posts. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though MobileSyrup may earn a commission on purchases made via these links.

