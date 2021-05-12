Super Mario Odyssey and 6 other Switch games are steeply discounted right now

Buy at Amazon Canada for for $54.95 (save $25.04)
There are a lot of reasons why Super Mario Odyssey was declared an instant classic upon release on the Nintendo Switch console. As the pinnacle of the 18-game Super Mario series, it evolved from linear levels to sprawling kingdoms, from timed runs to open-ended tasks, and from fun-but-templated power-ups to the novelty of a sentient cap.
And despite all of that evolution, the game stays true to its roots as a precise, fun platformer thatâ€™s simply a blast to play.
Best of all, for any Swich owners whoâ€™ve overlooked it, itâ€™s 31% off right now at Amazon Canada, along with these other Switch games:
Super Mario Odyssey for $54.95 (save $25.04)
Super Mario Maker 2 for $54.95 (save $25.04)
New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe Switch for $54.95 (save $25.04)
Splatoon 2 for $54.95 (save $25.04)
Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition for $54.95 (save $19.50)
Immortals Fenyx Rising for $39.95 (save $40)
Plants Vs Zombies Battle for Neighborville for $34.99 (save $4.97)
