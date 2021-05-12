With over 13 wireless carriers in Canada, it can be difficult to keep track of the latest promotions and cell phone rate plan changes.
MobileSyrup will compile the latest weekly rate plan deals every week.
It’s worth noting that rate plans are always subject to change and that we’ll do our best to keep this list updated as accurately as possible.
Canadian carrier rate plan changes this week
Notable price changes:
- Various plans: Dropped pricing on Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5g 128gb / 256gb / 512gb
- Addition of new phones: TCL 20 Pro 5G and TCL 20 S
New deals:
- Get a tablet rate plan for 24 months ($360 value). With a new tablet activation with Bell SmartPay™ (2-year plan) plus a new phone activation or upgrade
- Buy the TCL 20 Pro 5G and receive a complimentary TCL 55” Android TV
- Get free Galaxy Buds Live on with a Samsung Galaxy S21 or Galaxy Note20 Series 5G phone
- Update : 6 months of Crave subscription included for new phone activation or upgrade with Bell SmartPay on Unlimited 30 – Canada/U.S, Unlimited 50, Connect Everything 20, Connect Everything 50 plans (all regions)
On going deals:
- Save $40 on the intelliARMOR UV Shield+ portable sanitize
- Get 3 months of Apple Fitness+ free when you buy an Apple Watch
- Bonus: Get $5/mo. on all Prepaid plans
- Various monthly phone credits on select smartphones with SmartPay or SmartPay + Device Return Option
- One year of Apple TV+ included when buying an Apple iPhone (except for iPhone Xs Max)
- Online Only: $100 bill credit with any smartphone purchase on an eligible 2-year plan for new activations or upgrades or BYO ($45 waived connection fee + $55 bill credit)
- Promo on Unlimited 25GB + 6 months of Crave for $70/mo. with new activations and upgrades only; the Canada-US version is $90/mo. (MB/SK/QC region)
- $50 Promo plan with 10GB data OR $55 Promo plan with 15GB data (QC)
- Unlimited and Connect Everything share plans are $10-$15/mo. cheaper in MB, QC & SK compared to main regions
- $15 off all additional lines on a Connect Everything Share plan or Unlimited Data Plan (all regions)
- Up to $700 trade-in credit with any smartphone purchase or min. $100 trade-in credit with eligible phone trade-in and purchase of a new one
- 100MB bonus data on $30 Prepaid plans or 500MB bonus data on $35+ Prepaid plans with allowance or auto-allowance top-up
- Promo on Unlimited 30 for $80 with new activations and upgrades only; the Canada-US version is $100/mo. (main regions)
Notable price changes:
- Data talk and text plan: Increased pricing on Apple iPhone SE 2020 64gb
- Data talk and text plan: Dropped pricing on Motorola G Stylus 128gb
- Data talk and text 100 plan: Dropped pricing on Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5g 128gb / 256gb
- Addition of new phones :TCL 20 Pro 5G and TCL 20 S
- Talk & Text plan at $25, limited time offer available for new activations or hardware upgrade only
New deals:
- Get Extra $5 Credit Per Month on ZTE Grand X View 4 and ZTE Grand X View 3 Tablet
- Get the TCL 20 Pro 5G and receive a FREE 55” TV
- Get up to 4 months of YouTube Premium with a Samsung Galaxy device
- Get a chance to win 1 of 500 Certified Pre-Owned ZTE tablets (only on the Fido app)
On going deals:
- Fido Contest: Enter daily for a chance to win 1 YEAR of FREE Fido service
- Get 3GB of Bonus data on $40 plan and 2GB of Bonus data on $50 plan (QC only)
- Various monthly phone credits on select smartphones with 24-mo. Fido Payment Program and Talk, Text and Data plan
- Save $145 via $100 bill credit + $45 waived connection fee with select phones activation online on $45+ Data, Talk & Text plans with the Fido Payment Program
- $50 referral credit each when referring a friend after they activate (normally $25)
Notable price changes:
- Various plans: Dropped pricing on Apple iPhone 12 mini 64gb
- Addition of new phones :TCL 20 Pro 5G and TCL 20 S
New deals:
- Get free Galaxy Buds live with Samsung Galaxy S21 Series 5G device
- Get a bonus 55” TCL 4K Smart TV with a TCL 20 Pro 5G
- Get free Galaxy Buds Pro with Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 5G or Z Flip 5G device
On going deals:
- For a limited time, get a $100 welcome credit
- Get discount on QUB musicque with all the plans
- Take advantage of monthly discount with multiline $5 to $15 per line each month (depends of number of lines)
- $5 to $75 discount when you BYO phone on select Videotron plans
- Up to $500 trade-in credit on any smartphone purchase
- Club illico mobile included on All-Inclusive Mobile plans
- Get 10 GB bonus per year in Canada with Basic 4GB or 10 GB Mobile BYOD plan
- Get 100 GB bonus per year in Canada with All inculuse plans
Notable price changes:
New deals:
- Certified Pre-owned Flash sale on Apple iPhone 8 and LG K41s
- Get Samsung Galaxy Buds live with Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G or Galaxy S21+ 5G or S21 5G
- Get the new TCL 20 Pro 5G and score a bonus 55″ 4k TCL TV
On going deals:
- $75 VISA gift card on LG G8X ThinQ when you purchase online on the Tab
- $75 VISA gift card on Motorola One Hyper when you purchase online on the Tab
- 1GB bonus data on $40 plan , 2GB bonus data on $50 plan (QC only)
- $200 VISA gift card onLG K61 when you purchase online on the Tab
- Prepaid SIM cards are now $10 for a limited time
- Shop online and save the $45 connection fee
- Up to $100 bill credit on Tab plans
- $100 VISA gift card on LG K41s when you purchase online on the Tab
- $200 VISA gift card on LG Velvet 5G when you purchase online on the Tab
- Save $145 via $100 bill credit + $45 waived connection fee with new phone activation online with the Tab
- $50 referral credit for both when referring a friend after they join on a postpaid plan
- Bonus 500 MB data per month with Automatic Top-Up on the $30+ talk, text & data prepaid plans – both Canada-wide and Province-wide calling plans (all regions)
- $10 referral credit for both when referring a friend after they join on a prepaid plan
Notable price changes:
- Various plans: Dropped pricing on Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5g 128gb / 256gb
- Addition of new phones :TCL 20 Pro 5G and TCL 20 S
New deals:
- Get the new TCL 20 Pro 5G, Get a FREE 55” TCL TV
- Limited time offer Individual data plan 4GB at $40 and 10GB at $50 (QC Only)
On going deals:
- Promo on Infinite Plan 15GB for $65 (was 80) (MB/SK/QC)
- Promo on Talk text and data plan Unlimited Canada Wide minutes for $25 (was $35)
- Get 2 lines for $55/mo per line for 30 GB of data
- For a limited time, save 20% on select Apple AirPods and selected Apple watch
- Promo on Infinite Plan 30GB (15GB + 15GB Data Bonus) for $80 (main regions)
- Promo on Infinite Plan 35GB + 6 months of Apple Music for $85/mo. (main regions)
- Update : Promo on Infinite Plan 50GB for $110 (MB/SK/QC) – was $125
- One year FREE of Apple TV+ when buying an Apple iPhone from the 11 series, 12 series and iPhone SE
- 3 months FREE of Google One cloud storage on select Android phones and all Apple iPhones
- $100 bill credit ($45 waived connection fee + $55 bill credit) on any new phone purchase with financing on a Rogers Infinite plan
- Various monthly phone credits on select smartphones with Financing or Financing with Upfront Edge
- 6 months of Apple Music on the 25GB+ Infinite Plans
- Promo on Infinite Plan 25GB + 6 months of Apple Music for $70/mo. (MB/SK/QC)
- $15 off all additional lines on an Infinite plan (all regions)
- $15/mo. off on all Infinite plans in MB, QC & SK compared to other regions
- $50 referral credit for both after they activate
Notable price changes:
New deals:
- Get a bonus 55” TCL 4K Smart TV with a TCL 20 Pro 5G
On going deals:
- Use promo code SMSPECIAL at checkout to get $5 off every month for two years on any plan
- Save $1,100 on Samsung devices with Bring-It-Back
- Promo plan : $65 Simple Share 8GB (QC)
- Get a Leather Pouch when you get the MotorolaRazr
- Get a $5 monthly credit on $20 and $30 Talk &Text prepaid plans
- Get a $5 monthly credit on all Talk, text & data prepaid plans
- Get 3 months of Apple Fitness+Read legal footnote5 free when you buy Apple Watch
- Save up to $215 with a Certified Pre‑owned phone
- $55 Non-share 15GB Promo plan (QC)
- Promo on Peace of Mind with 30GB for $80/mo; the Can-US version is $100/mo. (main regions)
- Get more Giga : 35 GO on Peace of Mind Connect Plus $85 ; the Can-US version is $105 (main regions)
- $100 bill credit on online Mobility orders ($45 waived connection fee + $55 bill credit)
- 3 months FREE of Google One storage and Youtube Premium with the Google Pixel 4a 5G
- One year of Apple TV+ included when buying an Apple iPhone
- Promo on Peace of Mind Connect Plus with 25GB for $70; the Can-US version is $90 (MB/SK/QC)
- $50 Non-share 10GB Promo plan (QC)
- $10 to $15/mo. off on Peace of Mind, Peace of Mind Connect and Simple Share plans in MB, QC & SK compared to main regions
- Family savings: $7.50 – $15 off all lines on Peace of Mind and Simple Share Family plans (all regions)
- Up to $990 trade-in credit with select smartphone purchase
- Update : $75 referral credit for both after they activate on a postpaid plan (all regions)
- 100MB Bonus Data with Auto Top-Up on $30 Prepaid plan or 500MB Bonus Data on $35+ Prepaid plans with Auto Top-up
On going deals:
- $20 Helping Other every 30 days by earning points in the Community
- $1 Loyalty Pays every 30 days after the first years. $2 after the second year
- 500MB bonus with Autopay on all Talk, Text & Data plans except $15 plan which comes with 250MB bonus (all regions)
- $2 off every month with AutoPay Reward
- FREE SIM card when buying Certified Pre-Owned phones
- $1 off every 30 days for every friend you referred as long as they stay active and a one time $10 credit for your friend
Noticeable price changes:
On going deals:
- 500MB bonus with Autopay on all plans except $15 plan which comes with 250MB bonus
Notable price changes:
- Sweet pay: Dropped pricing on Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5g 128gb / 256gb / 512 gb
- Addition of new phones :TCL 20 Pro 5G and TCL 20 S
New deals:
- Get a bonus 55” TCL 4K Smart TV with a TCL 20 Pro 5G
- Get a $100 Ubber Eats voucher with the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
- Update : $5 credit for 6 months on $20+ Canada-wide calling Prepaid plans (except for $75 plan)
On going deals:
- Get up to $700 off a hot new device when you trade in your old one.
- 2 months FREE of YouTube Premium with the Samsung Galaxy A52 5G, A32 5G, S20 Fe 5G, A11, Note 20 Ultra 5G, Note 20 5G
- 4 months FREE of YouTube Premium with the Samsung Galaxy S21 5G, S21+ 5G and S21 ultra 5G
- Get 3GB bonus of Data on $40 plan and 2GB bonus of data on $50 plan (QC only)
- 100MB Bonus Data on the $15 prepaid plan or 500MB on $28 prepaid plan with PPU
- 500MB Bonus Data on the $35+ Prepaid plans OR 250MB on the $30 Prepaid Plan with AutoPay option (for Canada-wide)
- $200 bill credit on LG Velvet 5G when you purchase online with Sweetpay
- $145 Savings ($45 waived connection fee + $100 bill credit) on new smartphone activations online on $45+ plans with Sweet Pay (all regions)
- 3 months FREE of YouTube Premium, Google Play Pass and Google One with the Google Pixel 4a
- 500MB Bonus Data on the $30+ Prepaid plans OR 250MB on the $25 Prepaid Plan with AutoPay option (for Province-wide plan)
- Minimum of $50 off a new device when you trade in your old one
Notable price changes:
- Big Gig Unlimited + talk 15gb: Increased pricing on Samsung Galaxy S20 1 512gb
- Flash Sale: Get 10GB of Extra Data on prepaid plans
New deals:
- Get $15/mo. on BYOD Big Gig Unlimited plans
- Get free Galaxy Buds Live with the Samsung Galaxy S21 Series 5G or a Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G
On going deals:
- Extra 9GB Bonus on Promo Freedom 6GB plan (Available only with Samsung Galaxy S21 5G, Samsung Galaxy S21+ 5G, Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, or iPhone 12 Pro Max new activation or phone upgrade. Stackable with other bonus data offers.)
- Get Free Samsung Wallet Cover Case and PureGear Screen Protector with the Galaxy A50 Lightly Loved Device
- Get Free Gear4 D3O Clear Crystal Palace Case and PureGear Screen Protector with The Galaxy A70 Lightly Loved Device
- Get 7GB bonus data on $65 on Big Gig Unlimited plan
- Get 15GB bonus data on $75 and $85 on Big Gig Unlimited plans
- BYOD Big Gig Unlimited plans : Get 7 GB on $55 plan
- Get 2GB bonus data on the $35plan, and 3GB on $40 / $45 Freedom plans
- Get 5GB bonus data on $50 / $55 Freedom plans
- Get 5GB bonus data on $50 / $60 on Big Gig Unlimited plans and on $85 and $115 Canada/US plans
- BYOD Big Gig Unlimited plans : get 5GB bonus data on the $40 and $50 plans, and on $75 and $105 Canada/US plans
- BYOD Big Gig Unlimited plans : get 15GB on $65 and $75 plans
- Get 1 month of Visual Voicemail for Free
- Save the $10 connection fee when you order and activate a Prepaid SIM Card online
- Save up to $15/mo. for 24 months for each new line added (limited time offer)
- $130 savings with new phone activations or upgrades online on $45+/mo. MyTab plans ($100 bill credits + waived $30 connection fee)
- One year of Apple TV+ included when buying an Apple iPhone (except iPhone 12 series)
- $5/mo. digital discount on all plans
- $25 credit for both when referring a friend
- Prepaid Freedom Talk + Text – 12 Month plan for $99/year
- $10/mo. off $39 prepaid plans with digital discount instead of $5/mo. off
- 1GB bonus data on the 2GB prepaid plan and $5 Off during 12 Months
Notable price changes:
New deals:
- Get a free 55″ 4K HDR Android Smart TV when you buy a TCL 20 Pro 5G device
- Get a free Galaxy Buds Live or Pro with a Samsung Galaxy S21 Series 5G or Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G device
On going deals:
- Sign up for a noSTRINGS Talk, Text & Data plan or Complete 95 Unlimited plan and save $10/mo. for the first 6 month
- Sasktel waiving all data overages until June 30, 2021
- For a limited time, get a select Nearly New device with a 2-year voice and data plan and save 50%
- Get 3 months of Apple Fitness when you buy Apple Watch
- Get a $15/mo. credit for 12 months when you subscribe to a 15 GB or higher voice & data plan
- $400 Bonus credit on Samsung Galaxy S21 series with you trade-in your device (min. $1 value)
- $20/mo off for customers who switch, bring their own device to Sasktel or buy a phone full retail price and sign up to a voice and data plan
- $20 noSTRINGS Prepaid bonus with auto top-up set up
- In-store only: Customers who bring their Google Pixel 3 or 3 XL get $600 off via 24 monthly bill credits of $25 when activating a new line (not added on WO)
Notable price changes:
- With Financing: Increased pricing on Samsung Galaxy s20 fe 5g 128gb, Apple iPhone SE 64gb, iPhone XR 64gb
- With Financing: Dropped pricing on Apple iPhone 11 64gb, iPhone 12 64gb
On going deals:
- Subscribe to Fizz before May 30. All our members will receive 5 GB of mobile data
- $25 credit offer each when referring someone
Ongoing deals:
- $500 mobile credit on most Apple iPhones, Google Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5, LG Velvet 5G and select Samsung Galaxy smartphones for customers who switch to any Fibre+ Max/Gig Internet and Unlimited Mobile with 25GB Fast LTE – some smartphone deals are offered in-stores only
- Promo on Shaw Fibre+ Gig Internet and Shaw Fibre + Max & Essentials Internet customers with $15/mo credit on the $15 By The Gig Plan and $40 off on the $85 Unlimited and $95 Unlimited + US & Mexico plan or $60 off on the Shaw Fibre+ Gig Internet customers with auto pay required on all plans
Noticeable price changes:
- Addition of 2 new plans : $40 plan with 5GB and $55 plan with 9GB
- Update : $35 plan now with 2GB (was 1GB), $45 plan with 7GB (was 3GB)
On going deals:
- Update : $25 off on MaxWest Nitro 5P with $50 or $100 top up voucher + FREE SIM
On going deals:
- Additional 50 Canada-wide minutes on $10 plan, 100MB Bonus Data on $15 plan
- 2GB Bonus data per month for 6 months on the $25+ plans (and an additional 1 GB of data with Auto-Allowance2)
- 20,000 PC Optimum points with new PC Mobile SIM card activation
On going deals:
- 500MB bonus with Autopay on $25+ plans ($22+ plans for QC) or 250MB bonus on $15 plans
