Government invests $1.6 million to bring high-speed internet to Halton Region in Ontario

The federal government is investing $1.6 million to bring high-speed internet to 324 homes in Halton region in Ontario.
Standard Broadband will receive the funding from the Universal Broadband Fund to bring connectivity to rural residents of Haltonville and Moffat.
“Today is once again a really important day for so many of our neighbours here in Halton. Fast and reliable internet is essential for full participation in modern society,” said Liberal MP Adam Van Koeverden in a statement.
“Working from home, taking part in online learning and accessing telehealth services are all normal, daily needs that rely on connectivity. Many rural residents are also farmers, business people and entrepreneurs who depend on reliable online access to the global economy to put food on the table.”
The federal government launched the Universal Broadband Fund in November 2020 and included the Rapid Response Stream. The stream has made up to $150 million immediately available for shovel-ready projects that can be completed by November 15th, 2021.
Last month, the government allocated another $1 billion under Budget 2021 for the now $2.75 billion Universal Broadband Fund.
The fund is meant to help connect 98 percent of Canadians to high-speed internet by 2026 and achieve the national target of 100 percent connectivity by 2030.
