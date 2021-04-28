Here are the free games hitting PlayStation Plus in May 2021

PREVIOUS
Every month, PlayStation offers a few games at no additional cost to those subscribed to its premium PlayStation Plus service.

Now, the company has revealed the trio of games hitting PS Plus in May.

Firstly, this month’s free PS5 game is the racing game Wreckfest: Drive Hard, Die Last (regularly $29.99 CAD). Note that the PS4 version of the game is not included with PS Plus.

Meanwhile, the two free PS4 titles are first-person shooterÂ Battlefield VÂ (regularly $51.99) and survival game Stranded Deep (regularly $26.99).

All three games will be available for free through PS Plus from May 4th to May 31st.

PlayStation Plus costs $11.99 CAD/month, $29.99/three months or $69.99/year.

For more on PlayStation Plus, check out April’s lineup of free games here.

Image credit: Electronic Arts

Source: PlayStation

