Here are the games hitting PlayStation Now in May 2021

Every month, PlayStation adds a few new titles to its PlayStation Now streaming service.
Now, the company has revealed the three PS4 games hitting PS Now in May.
Starting May 4th,Â Team Ninja’s Dark Souls-inspired samurai action game Nioh, Bandai Namco’s anime crossover fighterÂ Jump ForceÂ and Sega’s side-scrolling beat ’em upÂ Streets of Rage 4Â will be on PS Now.
Jump ForceÂ will be available through PS Now until August 2nd, 2021, while Streets of Rage 4Â is leaving the service on November 1st, 2021.
PlayStation Now costs $11.99 CAD/month, $34.99/three months or $79.99/year. The service offers a catalogue of more than 800 PS4, PS3 and PS2 games that can be streamed on PS4, PS5 or PC.
It’s worth noting that PlayStation began rolling out 1080p support for select PS Now titles last week.
Image credit: Sega
Source: PlayStation
