Apple extends AppleCare protection for Apple TV users to three years

If you have AppleCare for your Apple TV, you might want to check your email. Apple has been emailing Apple TV users this week with information about its AppleCare Protection Plan, according to several reports, including a MobileSyrup reader. The email states that the protection plan now provides three years of technical and hardware support instead of two.
The email also mentions that users with an active plan don’t need to take any action themselves as the extended one-year protection will automatically be added to eligible users’ accounts “at no charge.”
You can verify your Apple TV’s protection coverage by visiting checkcoverage.apple.com.
Apple launched AppleCare+ for its streaming set-top box when it introduced the redesigned Apple TV 4K with a new Siri Remote at its ‘Spring Loaded’ event.
AppleCare+ for the Apple TV costs $29 and gives you access to express replacement service, 24/7 priority tech support and global repair coverage.
To buy the coverage or to learn more about it, click here.
