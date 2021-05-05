PREVIOUS|
News

Apple extends AppleCare protection for Apple TV users to three years

The extended one-year protection will automatically be added to eligible users’ accounts “at no charge”

May 5, 2021

7:07 PM EDT

0 comments

Apple TV 4K

If you have AppleCare for your Apple TV, you might want to check your email. Apple has been emailing Apple TV users this week with information about its AppleCare Protection Plan, according to several reports, including a MobileSyrup reader. The email states that the protection plan now provides three years of technical and hardware support instead of two.

The email also mentions that users with an active plan don’t need to take any action themselves as the extended one-year protection will automatically be added to eligible users’ accounts “at no charge.”

You can verify your Apple TV’s protection coverage by visiting checkcoverage.apple.com.

Apple launched AppleCare+ for its streaming set-top box when it introduced the redesigned Apple TV 4K with a new Siri Remote at its ‘Spring Loaded’ event.

AppleCare+ for the Apple TV costs $29 and gives you access to express replacement service, 24/7 priority tech support and global repair coverage.

To buy the coverage or to learn more about it, click here.

Related Articles

News

Sep 16, 2020

4:51 AM EDT

AppleCare+ now offers two incidents of accidental coverage per year

News

Jul 16, 2020

3:03 PM EDT

AppleCare+ monthly plans now available in Canada

News

Apr 26, 2021

6:33 PM EDT

Apple rolls out macOS 11.3, tvOS 14.5 and watchOS 7.4

News

Apr 22, 2021

11:24 AM EDT

Older Apple TVs also getting new iPhone-based colour calibration

Comments