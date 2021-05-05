Walmart is offering $20 off your first online grocery order

Walmart will give you $20 off when you order groceries worth $75 or more on the retailer’s website.
To access the offer, sign in or create a new account on Walmart’s website and enter the promo code ‘CANADA20′ here.
Add your groceries to the cart and during checkout, look for the ‘My eVouchers’ section and select the $20 off promo.
Keep in mind that these are one-time use discounts which only valid for new customers ordering groceries online. You can pick up the groceries at the store or have them delivered.
The offer is available till May 31st, so make sure you claim the offer before it’s too late.
Source: Walmart
