Nintendo’s Game Builder Garage aims to encourage Switch players to build their own games

While Nintendo’s Labo build-it-yourself cardboard creations remain unique and impressive toys, the Japanese gaming giant hasn’t released new expansions for the line in quite some time.
Game Builder Garage, a new title Nintendo recently surprise revealed for the Switch, seems to take inspiration from Labo. The game-building toolset aims to make the concept of creating a video game a more approachable process. The title features guided lessons that teach you how to make specific types of games and a ‘Free Programming’ mode that allows you to take those skills and apply them to create the game of your dreams.
Game Builder Garage’s official website says that players will be able to exchange codes to download games created by other people and that you can even look at the programming powering user-created games in order to apply that knowledge to your own creations.
In an interesting move, you can also use a compatible USB Mouse with the Switch, which will likely make the game-building process much easier. As with similar game creation platforms, Builder’s success hinges on how versatile and easy to use its toolset really is.
Game Builder Garage releases on June 11th for the Nintendo Switch
