Apple adds Apple Care to Apple TV for $29 CAD

Apple now sells a $29 CAD Apple Care+ extended warranty with Apple TV devices. This applies to the new Apple TV remote, the Apple TV 4K and the Apple TV HD.
If you pick up this add-on, you’ll get three years of warranty. Plus, you get two accidental damage protection discounts. You can only use this once every 12 months, but it brings the cost of repairs down to $19 CAD.
You can repair the Apple TV itself, the new remote and the power cable.
You’ll also get express replacement service, 24/7 priority tech support and global repair coverage.
Overall, there’s not a lot to unpack here, but if you have kids or pets who have a habit of breaking things, paying the extra $29 might be a smart move.
Source: AppleÂ
