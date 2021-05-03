Get 57 percent off these JBL active noise-cancelling headphones for today only

Buy at Best Buy for $149.99 (save $200)
A good pair of over-hear active noise-cancelling headphones can be a game-changer, whether you’re working from home amid the chaos of kids or keeping to yourself on a busy commute.
And while the prices of the top contenders in that category can be a dealbreaker, for today only, you can get JBLâ€™s Club 950NC active noise-cancelling headphones for 57 percent off at $149.99 — thatâ€™s $200 off their usual price.
These headphones might lack some of the dynamic subtleties of audiophile-grade cans, but they have punchy base with clear, open sound, and their most important function — actively blocking noise from your surroundings — is on point.
They also feature the brandâ€™s Ambient Aware and TalkThru technology, so you can hear conversations and take calls without removing your headphones. Their lithium-ion battery also provides up to 55 hours of wireless usage, and their foldable design and included carrying case means you can bring the silence wherever you need it.
