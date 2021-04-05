Here are the games hitting PlayStation Now in April 2021

Every month, PlayStation adds a few new titles to its PlayStation Now streaming service.
Now, the company has revealed the three games hitting PS Now in April.
Most notably, the trio of new games is headlined by Square Enix’s Marvel’s Avengers, the co-op action game co-developed by Crystal Dynamics and Quebec’s own Eidos Montreal.
Gearbox’s Borderlands 3Â and Vancouver-based Hinterland’sÂ The Long DarkÂ are also coming to PS Now this month.
All three games will join the PS Now catalogue on April 6th, althoughÂ AvengersÂ will only be available until July 5th, whileÂ Borderlands 3Â will be offered until September 29th.
PlayStation Now costs $11.99 CAD/month, $34.99/three months or $79.99/year. The service offers a catalogue of more than 800 PS4, PS3 and PS2 games that can be streamed on PS4, PS5 or PC.
However, PlayStation will begin offering a seven-day free trial to the service on PS4 and PS5 on April 7th. The trial will be available to anyone who isn’t currently subscribed to PS Now.
Last month’s PS Now additions can be found here, while the full list of April’s PlayStation Plus games is available here.
Image credit: Square Enix
Source: PlayStation
Comments