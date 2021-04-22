PlayStation Now rolling out 1080p streaming support this week in Canada

Sony has confirmed that 1080p support is coming to its PlayStation Now game streaming service this week.
In a tweet, the official PlayStation Twitter account said the rollout is happening this week in Canada, the U.S., Europe and Japan, the markets in which PlayStation Now is available.
PlayStation Now will begin rolling out support for streaming 1080p capable games this week.
The rollout will occur over the next several weeks across Europe, US, Canada, and Japan, where PlayStation Now is available. pic.twitter.com/OEHWHtMTw8
However, the company noted that the rollout will occur “over the next several weeks” for “capable” games, so keep that in mind if you don’t see 1080p support right away or for specific titles, like those from the PS3 or PS2 era.
Until now, the service has only offered streaming of up to 720p. With 1080p support, PS Now has reached Stadia’s base tier, although the Google-owned service does support up to 4K. Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass Cloud Gaming feature, which streams games to Android, iOS and PC, is currently capped at 720p.
PS Now offers a catalogue of more than 800 PS2, PS3 and PS4 games and is available on PS4, PS5 and PC.
