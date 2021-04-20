Whatâ€™s new on Xbox Game Pass on Console, PC and Android in late April 2021

Every month, Microsoft adds new titles to its Xbox Game Pass subscription service.
Typically, these roll out in two waves and now, Xbox has unveiled April’s second batch of new Game Pass games.
First off, in case you missed it, PlayStation-developedÂ MLB The Show 21Â is available on Game Pass starting today, April 20th.
Meanwhile, here’s what else is coming to Game Pass later this month:
- Phogs! (PC) — April 22nd
- Second Extinction (Game Preview) (Cloud, Console, and PC) — April 28th
- Destroy All Humans! (Cloud, Console, and PC) — April 29th
- Fable III (Cloud) — April 30th
- Fable Anniversary (Cloud) — April 30th
Meanwhile, here’s what’s leaving Xbox Game Pass on April 30th:
- Endless LegendÂ (PC)
- For the KingÂ (Cloud, Console and PC)
- Fractured MindsÂ (Cloud and Console)
- LevelheadÂ (Cloud, Console and PC)
- Moving OutÂ (Cloud, Console and PC)
- ThumperÂ (PC)
As previously confirmed, Xbox has also added touch controls for six more games on mobile: Banjo-Kazooie, Battle Chasers: Nightwar, Killer Queen Black, Overcooked! 2, Wreckfest and Double Dragon Neon.
Xbox Game Pass is available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC and Android. Game Pass for Console and Game Pass for PC each cost $11.99 CAD/month.
Meanwhile, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate costs $16.99/month and is required for Android streaming (which Xbox currently refers to as ‘Cloud’). On top of that, this tier includes Game Pass for both Console and PC, as well as an Xbox Live Gold subscription and access to EA Play.
Newcomers can sign up for their first month of Game Pass Ultimate for $1.
Find out what came to Game Pass earlier this month here.
This is an especially big week for Game Pass outside of the new games, as Microsoft has just kicked off an invite-only beta for Xbox Game Pass Cloud Gaming on iOS and PC. You can find out more on that here.
Image credit: Xbox
Source: Xbox
