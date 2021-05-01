PREVIOUS|
Save $25 on select Nintendo games at The Source [Update]

Nintendo's eShop also has several deals on Square Enix and Blizzard games

May 1, 2021

9:33 AM EDT

Several Nintendo games are on sale right now, including multiple Mario and other Nintendo titles at retailers. There are also titles from Blizzard, Square Enix and more on sale on Nintendo’s eShop. The company even has a discount on some controllers for a limited time.

First up, Nintendo’s eShop page points to five Nintendo games available for $25 off at The Source:

As for the eShop deals, you can view them below:

There are plenty of other discounts that didn’t make it onto the list. You can check out all the Nintendo eShop deals here. It’s worth noting that many of the deals are limited time, with most expiring next week on May 4th, 5th or later.

Update o5/o1/2021 at 10:27am: Corrected the story to note that some of the details are from The Source and others are from the eShop.

