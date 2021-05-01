Save $25 on select Nintendo games at The Source [Update]

Several Nintendo games are on sale right now, including multiple Mario and other Nintendo titles at retailers. There are also titles from Blizzard, Square Enix and more on sale on Nintendo’s eShop. The company even has a discount on some controllers for a limited time.
First up, Nintendo’s eShop page points to five Nintendo games available for $25 off at The Source:
- Save $25 on Super Mario Odyssey
- Save $25 on Super Mario Maker 2
- Save $25 on Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe
- Save $25 on Splatoon 2
- Save $25 on Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition
As for the eShop deals, you can view them below:
- Get 15 percent off the Blizzard Arcade Collection until May 5th
- Final Fantasy IX – $13.99 (usually $27.99)
- Final Fantasy VII – $10.74 (usually $21.49)
- Final Fantasy VIII Remastered – $13.49 (usually $26.99)
- Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory – $53.99 (usually $79.99)
- Balan Wonderworld – $53.99 (usually $79.99)
There are plenty of other discounts that didn’t make it onto the list. You can check out all the Nintendo eShop deals here. It’s worth noting that many of the deals are limited time, with most expiring next week on May 4th, 5th or later.
Update o5/o1/2021 at 10:27am: Corrected the story to note that some of the details are from The Source and others are from the eShop.
