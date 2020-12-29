PREVIOUS|
Samsung rumoured to launch more affordable 4G Galaxy Z Flip 3 in 2021

Rumour has it that there will be 4G and 5G variants of the Z Flip 3 in 2021

Dec 29, 2020

1:26 PM EST

Samsung is changing its plans for 2021. Rumours suggest the South Korean tech maker is ditching its Note series and launching the S21 series a month early. Another change next year is an affordable Galaxy Z Flip. 

The model number SM-F720F was spotted by Galaxy ClubThe model number indicates that the handset is an international model and supports only 4G/LTE connectivity. This means that this phone features a more affordable mid-range processor as the higher-end chipsets now support 5G.

There will also be a 5G version of the Flip in 2021 as well, and this 5G variant will obviously be more expensive.

Previous rumours indicate that Samsung will launch four foldable handsets, a 4G Flip 3, 5G Flip 3, a Fold 3 and a Fold 3 for the Chinese market. Rumour has it that Samsung is called the Z Flip successor the Z Flip 3 as the company launched two different Z Flip models in 2020.

It’s unclear when Samsung may lunch these Flip 3 devices, but going off this leak, Samsung may unveil these devices in May or June.

Source: Galaxy Club

