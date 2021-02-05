PREVIOUS|
Samsung’s Z Flip 3 and Flip 3 are reportedly five months away

Feb 5, 2021

5:34 PM EST

Samsung’s foldable phones are reportedly months away from release, according to leaker Ice Universe.

A recent tweet from the well-known source of smartphone rumours, indicates there are five months to go before we see the Fold 3 or the Flip 3. Earlier leaks suggest that Samsung will call the next Z Flip handset the Flip 3 given that last year it launched the Z Flip and Z Flip 5G.

There were also reports a few weeks ago that Samsung won’t show off its new foldables until August or September, which corroborates Ice Universe’s claims.

Another recent leak indicates that the Z Fold 3 will sport an S Pen stylus and that Samsung plans to release four models of the foldable smartphone.

