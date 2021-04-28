Dashlane’s new ‘Essentials’ plan offers unlimited passwords on two devices

Password manager Dashlane launched a new, more affordable paid tier dubbed ‘Essentials.’ Joining the company’s Free, Premium and Family plans, Essentials offers up limited access to some of Dashlane’s best features for less.
Unlike Dashlane’s Free plan, which caps users to 50 passwords on one device, the new Essentials tier lets users manage unlimited passwords across two devices. Dashlane pitched Essentials as a great solution for someone who wants a password manager on their phone and computer.
Along with that, Essentials subscribers get access to Dashlane’s personalized security alerts, secure notes, password health checkup, password generator and access to Dashlane’s autofill and automatic password changer systems. The company recently revamped both of those features with machine learning to improve how they work.
Finally, Dashlane also rolled out new monthly pricing options across all its plans available alongside the old annual subscriptions, which Dashlane says save you about 20 percent. You can check out the pricing below (note that Dashlane only offers USD pricing, so we’ve included the approximate cost in CAD too):
- Free: $0
- Essentials: $2.49 monthly or $23.99 annually ($3.08 / $29.64 CAD)
- Premium: $3.99 monthly or $39.99 annually ($4.93 / $49.41 CAD)
- Family: $5.99 monthly or $59.99 annually ($7.40 / $74.12 CAD)
You can learn more about the new Dashlane Essentials plan here.
Source: Dashlane
