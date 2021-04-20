Koodo offering iPhone 12 for $33 per month, comes with $100 bill credit

If you’re in the market for an iPhone 12, Koodo, Virgin Mobile and Fido all have the phone available for about $33 per month and an up-front fee. Plus, with the carrier’s currently offering $100 bill credits when activating online, the offer is a bid sweeter.
All three carriers have a similar offer, although Koodo’s is the best by about $4. Koodo currently offers the iPhone 12 64GB model for $368 upfront on a $33 Tab Plus plan. That means customers pay $33 plus whatever their monthly plan cost is (plans start at $45 per month). After 24 months, customers will have paid off the $792 tab and the $33 Tab charge will drop off their bill. In total, customers will have paid $1,160 for the iPhone 12.
Virgin’s offer looks similar on the surface, but when you do the math it adds up to slightly more than Koodo. For the same 64GB model, Virgin Mobile charges $364 upfront and $33.34 per month as part of its ‘Sweet Pay’ device financing. After 24 months, customers will have paid off the phone for a total of $1,164.16.
Fido’s offer is the same as Virgin Mobile, with the 64GB iPhone 12 priced at $364 upfront and with a financing cost of $33.34 for 24 months, which works out to a total of $1,164.16.
The Big Three have similar pricing, but aren’t offering the $100 bill credits. The other main difference is the Big Three will let customers get the phone for $0 upfront, but they’ll need to pay about $48 per month for device financing.
Considering Apple charges $1,129 for the iPhone 12 in Canada, you’ll end up paying a little more with any of these carrier options, but an extra $30 in total to split the payment over two years isn’t that bad.
It’s worth noting that the three carriers also waive the $45 activation fee for online orders. That’s on top of the $100 bill credit, for $145 in total savings.
