Sonos Roam is now available in Canada for $229

Sonos' most portable speaker yet has released

Apr 20, 2021

12:11 PM EDT

0 comments

If you’re a fan of Sonos but don’t want to spend $500 on a Sonos Move, you can now buy a Sonos Roam for $229.

I was a big fan of the Roam when I reviewed it back in early April, and if you already have a Sonos system, it’s pretty much the perfect Bluetooth speaker. If you don’t, it can also be a great entry point to the company’s ecosystem.

That said, if you just want a simple speaker, other options like the UE Boom 3 might work better for you. I use my Roam a lot and the convenience of placing it on any Qi wireless charger is difficult to beat.

You can buy the Roam in ‘Lunar White’ or ‘Shadow Black’ for $229 from Sonos.Â Â 

Source: Sonos

