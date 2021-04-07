Fido, Virgin, Koodo and Freedom offering $100 bill credit with online activations

Several Canadian carriers are offering $100 bill credits and waiving the connection fees for online activations. Depending on the carrier, you could save up to $145.
Fido, Virgin Mobile, Koodo and Freedom Mobile are all offering the $100 bill credit. It’s worth noting that Rogers, Bell and Telus also have bill credits for online activations, but all three only offer $55 in credits, instead of $100 like the others.
Fido’s website says that when customers “activate or upgrade to select smartphones on Data, Talk and Text plans with Fido payment program,” they’ll get a $100 bill credit and the carrier will waive the $45 connection fee.
The offer will show up as you make your way through the online order form (in my test, the pop-up showed up after I selected a plan).
Likewise, Virgin Mobile lists its $100 credit under the ‘Hot Offers‘ tab on its website. It’s only available on new smartphone activations, unfortunately, and only on plans starting at $45 and up.
When going through the activation process, Virgin’s website notes that it’ll give a $100 bill credit under the ‘Good to know’ section. Further, Virgin clarifies that the credit will appear on the second or third bill. Virgin also waives the $45 connection fee.
Koodo’s a bit more upfront with its offer, showing it right on the website’s front page. When you dig into the fine print, Koodo notes that the $100 bill credit is available on select phones with the Tab. The Telus flanker brand also waives the $45 connection fee. However, Koodo notes that it will deliver the $100 in 10 monthly $10 bill credits.
Finally, Shaw’s Freedom Mobile is offering a $100 bill credit, and it’s waiving the connection fee too. However, Freedom has a cheaper $30 connection fee, so the total savings are $130. The offer is available online for new MyTab activations or phone upgrades on $45 per month or higher plans (after the $5 Digital Discount).
Like Koodo, Freedom will deliver the $100 as 10 monthly $10 bill credits. Freedom’s fine print notes that the credit will start appearing on customers’ second bill.
It’s also worth noting that Freedom currently offers 15GB of bonus data on select plans, but the offer ends April 7th.
