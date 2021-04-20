PREVIOUS|
News

Lego reveals new ‘Adventures with Luigi’ Starter Course

The set will cost $69.99 CAD

Apr 20, 2021

11:47 AM EDT

0 comments

Luigi Lego set

Mario’s younger brother, Luigi, is getting his own Lego Super Mario set.

The 280-piece ‘Adventures with Luigi’ starter course is set to release on August 1st and feature Luigi, Pink Yoshi, Bone Goomba and Boom Boom figures.

Unlike traditional Lego, all of the Super Mario sets are designed to be interactive, allowing you to create a Mario level in the real world with Lego bricks, but also move the Italian plumber through the toy’s stages like the iconic video game series.

The Luigi figure is battery operated and gives instant expressive responses via an LCD screen and a built-in speaker that plays iconic sounds and music from Mario games. Luigi also includes a “built-in color sensor,” which will trigger reactions from purple-colored bricks to indicate poison, and “nougat-brown-colored bricks” that represent the “Tower biome,” reads the products page.

Older brother Mario’s Lego starter pack was unveiled this time last year, which included expansion and power-up packs, and launched on August 1st.

The Adventures with Luigi Starter Course is now available to pre-order for $69.99 CAD and will release on August 1st, 2021.

Source: Lego

Related Articles

News

Apr 13, 2021

8:07 PM EDT

Patreon pulls Bowser penis art after Nintendo copyright strike

Reviews

Feb 16, 2021

7:00 AM EST

Lego’s ‘Vidiyo’ is the toy I wish I had when I was 7

News

Feb 9, 2021

8:02 AM EST

The uncompressed Super Mario World soundtrack is my new work mix

News

Apr 15, 2020

7:05 AM EDT

Levi’s Super Mario fashion collection now available in Canada

Comments