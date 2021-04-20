PREVIOUS|
News

iOS 14.5 with App Tracking Transparency and new Podcasts app could be coming next week

Evidence suggests the update will drop on May 1st

Apr 20, 2021

5:45 PM EDT

0 comments

iPhone 12 Pro

Apple’s next major iOS update is set to go live next week, according to CNBC. That said, the tech giant’s messaging regarding the topic isn’t super clear.

The press release for the new ‘Gorgeous Purple’ iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini says that it will ship with iOS 14.5 and that the smartphone releases on April 30th. This suggests that iOS 14.5 is ready to release, indicating it may ship to all iPhones on that day too.

That said, Apple’s press release for the refreshed Podcasts app states that the new features are coming in May, but the fine print below that post indicates iOS 14.5 will be available next week. If the update is coming out next week and in May, that suggests we’ll likely get iOS 14.5 on Saturday, May 1st.

Of course, the release date is still unconfirmed, so we could see the update release on a totally different date.

Beyond the new Podcasts app, iOS 14.5 also includes Apple’s App Tracking Transparency feature that blocks apps from sharing your data with third-party companies. You can read more in-depth reporting regarding the new feature here.

iOS 14.5 also makes it easier to unlock your iPhone while wearing a mask if you have an Apple Watch.

Source: CNBC, Apple

Related Articles

News

Apr 6, 2021

9:00 AM EDT

Nomad’s new MagSafe Mount turns Apple’s magnetic charger into a pad

News

Apr 20, 2021

5:12 PM EDT

It looks like Apple’s new iMacs come with a colourful, woven USB-C to Lightning cable

News

Apr 20, 2021

1:13 PM EDT

Apple reveals new ‘Gorgeous Purple’ iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini

Deals

Apr 20, 2021

11:59 AM EDT

Koodo offering iPhone 12 for $33 per month, comes with $100 bill credit

Comments