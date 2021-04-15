BloomAtHome by Rogers takes you to Toronto’s High Park virtually

Every year, thousands of people visit Toronto’s High Park in mid-to-late April to catch a glimpse of the blooming cherry blossom trees.
Thanks to the third wave of COVID-19 infections, the High Park cherry blossom trees will be fenced off to prevent large in-person gatherings, said Mayor John Tory at a news conference at Toronto City Hall. However, the park will remain open for cyclists and local pedestrians.
The city encourages everyone to stay home and stay safe, but that doesn’t mean you can’t get up close and personal to the Sakuras. Internet provider Rogers and the Toronto Public Library Bookmobile are hosting a virtual 24-hour 4K ‘BloomCam’ Livestream during the peak bloom period of mid-to-late April called #BloomAtHome.
“We want people to enjoy the blossoms virtually and safely, and we still want people to enjoy the park,” said Mayor Tory.
Once the stream is available, you can watch it here.
Until then, here’s a virtual tour of the park from last year to get you up to speed:
Image Credit: Sachiho/Flickr
Source: City of Toronto
