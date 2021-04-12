Government invests $14 million to leverage 5G technology in industrial sector

The federal government has announced $14 million in funding to use 5G technology to enhance the industrial sector.
Innovation Minister François-Philippe Champagne announced the funding will go to Markham, Ontario-based Redline Communications.
Redline will use the funding to produce next-generation telecommunications products that will help industries such as the mining, utilities, and oil and gas sectors make their operations safer.
“This investment in a Canadian company will boost Canada’s strength in 5G technologies and help Redline remain on the cutting edge of wireless technologies, which will in turn help our industrial sector stay competitive,” said Champagne in a statement.
The investment will support a $39.5 million project allowing Redline to design a 5G wireless solution called Industrial 5G, which will provide the necessary speeds and bandwidth to reap the benefits of the Internet of Things.
The funding comes from the federal government’s Strategic Innovation Fund, which aims to spur innovation within the country.
Image credit: Unsplash (@jasonhafso)
