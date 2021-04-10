PREVIOUS|
PlayStation Studios job listing hints at plan to adapt games for mobile

Sony's looking to hire a head of mobile at PlayStation Studios to adapt popular franchises for mobile

Apr 10, 2021

2:05 PM EDT

Sony is planning to adapt some of its game franchises to mobile, according to a new job listing.

Spotted by ‘nolifebr’ on the ResetEra forums (via Daniel Ahmad [@ZhugeEX]), Sony’s job listing outlines the responsibilities for a head of mobile at PlayStation Studios. Specifically, the listing mentions leading “all aspects of the expansion of our game development from consoles and PCs to mobile… with a focus on successfully adapting PlayStation’s most popular franchises for mobile.”

Considering the popularity of mobile gaming, it’s no surprise that Sony’s looking to capitalize on it.

Ahmad points out in a tweet thread about the position that in 2021, the global mobile game market will be three times bigger than the console market. Adapting existing PlayStation IP for mobile could be a great way for Sony to capture some of those players.

At the same time, it’s worth noting that converting existing IP to mobile can be difficult. Mobile gaming is a very different beast than consoles — hardware isn’t as powerful and touch controls can be difficult to get right. Still, that hasn’t prevented some companies from finding success — Ahmad references PUBG and Call of Duty Mobile as examples of successful console-to-mobile conversions. Fortnite has also proven popular on mobile.

Further, considering recent reports that PlayStation may be working on a competitor for Microsoft’s Game Pass subscription service, building up a mobile strategy could help in that regard. One of Game Pass’ strengths is it offers a cloud gaming option for streaming titles to mobile devices. While Sony seems intent on adapting titles to mobile instead, bundling them into a Game Pass-like subscription could add value and push gamers to sign up.

Of course, that’s purely speculation, and it remains to be seen what comes of Sony’s apparent mobile push.

Source: Sony Via: ResetEra, Daniel Ahmad

