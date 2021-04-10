PREVIOUS|
Deals

The MacBook Air is $550 off as part of Best Buyâ€™s latest top deals

Apr 10, 2021

2:30 PM EDT

0 comments

Best Buy

Need a new laptop to last the rest of lockdown? Best Buyâ€™s got your back with a steep discount on the 2020 13.3″ MacBook Air, which is $1,499.99 until April 15.

Check it out below, along with the rest of this weekâ€™s top deals from Best Buy:

Apple MacBook Air 13.3″ with Touch ID for $1,499.99 (save $550)

Napoleon Rogue 365 32000 BTU Propane BBQ with Grill Cover for $679.99 (save $50)

JBL Club 950NC Over-Ear Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones for $179.99 (save $170)

Sennheiser CX 400BT In-Ear Truly Wireless Headphones for $129.99 (save $70)

Microsoft Surface Duo Dual 5.6″ 256GB Android LTE Tablet / Unlocked Phone for $1,449.99 (save $550)

ASUS VivoBook X512DA 15.6″ Laptop for $629.99 (save $70)

Garmin fenix 5S Plus Sapphire 42mm GPS Watch with TOPO Mapping in Rose Gold / White for $499.99 (save $200)

JBL Flip 5 Waterproof Bluetooth Wireless Speaker for $129.99 (save $20)

LG SN8YG 440-Watt 3.1.2 Channel Sound Bar with Wireless Subwoofer for $599.99 (save $100)

ASUS ROG Strix Gaming PC for $1,599.99 (save $100)

Acer 31.5″ FHD 165Hz 1ms GTG Curved VA LED FreeSync Gaming Monitor for $269.99 (save $130)

Ninja Nutri Ninja Duo Auto-iQ 1300W Stand Blender with Nutri Ninja Cups for $179.99 (save $40)

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships and publishes sponsored posts. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though MobileSyrup may earn a commission on purchases made via these links.

Related Articles

Deals

Apr 2, 2021

11:34 AM EDT

Check out the top deals from Best Buy Canadaâ€™s latest flyer

Deals

Mar 26, 2021

11:44 AM EDT

Best Buy Canada just launched sale on smart-home tech

Deals

Mar 26, 2021

3:24 PM EDT

Best Buy Canada drops prices on smart TVs, laptops, and more until April 1

Comments