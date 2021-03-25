PUBG Mobile has now been downloaded more than 1 billion times

PUBG Mobile, the Android and iOS version of the popular battle royale title, has been downloaded one billion times worldwide, says Tencent.
The company states that this milestone excludes mainland China, but regardless, it’s still a massive number, especially for a mobile title.
PUBG Mobile first dropped back in 2018 and has been consistently supported through new maps and other feature updates since its release, including, most recently, a new ‘Hundred Rhythms’ game mode that gives players new abilities.
Players, it's our turn to level up! 😏🏆 PUBG MOBILE just hit 1 billion downloads worldwide! 🌎 Stay tuned for an awesome new update 🙌 #pubgm1Billion pic.twitter.com/0XotZfblqM
— PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) March 22, 2021
Unlike competing battle royale title Fortnite, PUBG Mobile is a standalone game that doesn’t support cross-play with its Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC version of versions.
Earlier this year, Tencent announced a new PUBG title called PUBG: New State. Little is known about the game so far other than that it takes place in a near-future setting and that it’s developed by PUBG Studio, the creator of the original PUBG on PC and console. On the other hand, PUBG Mobile was developed by China-based game giant, Tencent.
