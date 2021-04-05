Epic brings Fortnite streaming to Houseparty

Social video app Houseparty just received a huge Fortnite integration update. The app now lets you stream your Fortnite gameplay in addition to being able to video chat with friends.
All of your Houseparty friends will be able to see you and your live gameplay upon activating Fortnite mode in the video chat app. Houseparty notifies your friends when you go live and the other way around.
You’ll need to download the Houseparty app from either the App Store or the Play Store. With the app installed, connect your Houseparty account to your Fortnite Epic Games account.
You can follow along with the images shown below:
Epic says the streaming feature currently supports users streaming from PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC but, “We will let everyone know if we’re able to support more platforms in the future.”
When using the video chat feature, your HouseParty friends from your Fortnite Party will be shown live on a side panel, with the game screen unobstructed.
Epic acquired Houseparty in 2019 and has been working towards integrating its voice chat feature to improve Fortnite’s cross-platform audio chat.
For detailed information about how to stream via Houseparty and other frequently asked questions, click here.
Image Credit: Epic Games
Source: Epic Games
