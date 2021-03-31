PREVIOUS|
Here are the free games hitting PlayStation Plus in April 2021

Oddworld: Soulstorm will be available on PS5 for free on day one with PlayStation Plus

Mar 31, 2021

12:49 PM EDT

0 comments

Oddworld: Soulstorm

Every month, PlayStation offers a few games at no additional cost to those subscribed to its premium PlayStation Plus service.

Now, the company has revealed the trio of games hitting PS Plus in April.

As previously confirmed, Oddworld: SoulstormÂ is launching on PlayStation 5 day-and-date on PS Plus. However, the PS4 version of the action-adventure platformer is not included with PS Plus.

Additionally,Â PlayStation exclusive open-world zombie survival game Days GoneÂ and co-op zombie shooterÂ Zombie Army 4: Dead WarÂ are joining PS Plus on PS4 this month. It’s worth noting that PS5 owners already get Days GoneÂ for free as part of the PlayStation Plus Collection.

All three games will be free on PS Plus from April 6th to Monday, May 3rd.

PlayStation Plus costs $11.99 CAD/month, $29.99/three months or $69.99/year.

Image credit: Oddworld Inhabitants

Source: PlayStation

