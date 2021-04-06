What’s new on Xbox Game Pass on Console, PC and Android in early April 2021

Every month, Microsoft adds new titles to its Xbox Game Pass subscription service.
Typically, these roll out in two waves and now, Xbox has unveiled April’s first batch of new Game Pass games.
- Grand Theft Auto V (Cloud and Console) — April 8th
- Zombie Army 4: Dead War (Cloud, Console and PC) — April 8th
- Disneyland Adventures (Cloud) — April 8th
- Rush: A Disney/Pixar Adventure (Cloud) — April 8th
- NHL 21 (Console) EA Play — April 12th
- Rain on Your Parade (Cloud, Console and PC) — April 15th
- Pathway (PC) — April 15th
- MLB The Show 21 (Cloud and Console) — April 20th
Notably,Â MLB The ShowÂ was previously a PlayStation-exclusive franchise, so the fact that the baseball sim’s latest entry is debuting on Xbox day and date on Game Pass is a pretty solid deal for Xbox gamers. Further, MLB The Show 21 will support cross-play between PlayStation and Xbox platforms.
It’s also worth noting thatÂ NHL 21Â was developed by Canada’s own EA Vancouver.
Meanwhile, here’s what’s leaving Xbox Game Pass soon:
April 15th
- Deliver Us the MoonÂ (Console and PC)
- Gato RobotoÂ (Console and PC)
- WargrooveÂ (Console and PC)
April 16th (EA Play)
- Madden 15Â (Console)
- Madden 16Â (Console)
- Madden 17Â (Console)
- Madden 18Â (Console)
- Madden 25Â (Console)
- NHL 18Â (Console)
- NHL 19Â (Console)
As always, Game Pass users can take advantage of a member-exclusive 20 percent discount to purchase any game from the catalogue to continue playing before it leaves the service.
Xbox Game Pass is available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC and Android. Game Pass for Console and Game Pass for PC each cost $11.99 CAD/month.
Meanwhile, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate costs $16.99/month and is required for Android streaming (which Xbox currently refers to as ‘Cloud’). On top of that, this tier includes Game Pass for both Console and PC, as well as an Xbox Live Gold subscription and access to EA Play.
Newcomers can sign up for their first month of Game Pass Ultimate for $1.
Find out what came to Game Pass last month here.
Image credit: EA
Source: Xbox
