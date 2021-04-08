Tubi is adding a lot of content to its platform this April

Tubi releases new movies monthly, but the company recently added even more content in Canada, including classics like Shutter Island,Â Wayne’s World andÂ American HistoryÂ X.Â
Below is everything coming to Tubi in April:
Here’s what’s been recently added
- Eddie Murphy Highlights
- Another 48 Hrs. (1990)
- Beverly Hills Cop (1984)
- Beverly Hills Cop II (1987)
- Beverly Hills Cop III (1994)
- Boomerang (1992)
- Eddie Murphy Raw (1987)
- Norbit (2007)
- Trading Places (1983)
- Vampire in Brooklyn (1995)
Action
- Body of Lies (2008)
- Cellular (2004)
- Last Man Standing (1996)
- Legend of The Fist (2010)
- Sahara (2005)
- Shaft (2019)
- Sucker Punch (2011)
- The Last Samurai (2003)
- V for Vendetta (2005)
Comedy
- Head of State (2003)
- House Party 1-5 (1995 – 2013)
- Get Smart (2008)
- Jackass: The Movie (2002)
- Little Nicky (2000)
- Love Donâ€™t Cost a Thing (2003)
- Planes, Trains & Automobiles (1987)
- Sabrina (1995)
- Sheâ€™s Out of My League (2010)
- Strange Wilderness (2008)
- Wayne’s World (1992)
Drama
- American History X (1998)
- Alexander (2004)
- Blood Diamond (2006)
- My Way (2011)
- Saving Private Ryan (1998)
- The Terminal (2004)
Horror
- Gothika (2003)
- Rigor Mortis (2013)
Kids & Family
- Barnyard (2006)
- Charlotteâ€™s Web (2006)
- Hotel for Dogs (2009)
- Kung Fu Panda (2008)
- Kung Fu Panda 2 (2011)
- Rango (2011)
- The Addams Family (1991)
- The Wild Thornberrys Movie (2002)
- Tim Burtonâ€™s Corpse Bride (2005)
Sci-Fi & Fantasy
- Ghost (1990)
- Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters (2015)v
- Timecop (1994)
- Thriller
- Collateral (2004)
- Shutter Island (2010)
- The Gift (2000)
- The Italian Job (2003)
Launching on 4/9
Action
- Brick Mansions (2014)
- Brotherhood of the Blades 2 (2017)
- Chasing the Dragon (2017)
- Code of Honor (2016)
- Dying of the Light (2014)
- Empire State (2013)
- First Love (2019)
- Once Upon a Time in Venice (2017)
- Once Upon a Time in Shanghai (2014)
- Precious Cargo (2016)
- Rise of the Legend (2014)
- Saving General Yang (2013)
- Shaolin (2011)
- The Night Crew (2015)
- The Knight of Shadows (2019)
- The Villainess (2017)
- War of the Arrows (2011)
Comedy
- The Thieves (2012)
Drama
- 99 Homes (2014)
- Aftermath (2017)
- Miss Sloane (2016)
- Samurai Marathon (2019)
- The First King (2019)
- The Truth About Emanuel (2013)
Horror
- Haunted Hospital: HeilstÃ¤tten (2018)
- Maggie (2015)
- Pay the Ghost (2015)
- The Divine Fury (2019)
- Sci-Fi & Fantasy
- Gundala (2019)
- Hardcore Henry (2015)
- Legend of the Demon Cat (2017)
- The White Haired Witch (2014)
- Z For Zachariah (2015)
Thriller
- Exposed (2016)
- First Kill (2017)
- Inconceivable (2017)
- Kill Zone 2 (2015)
- On the Job (2013)
- Paradox (2017)
- Police Story: Lockdown (2013)
- Redemption (2013)
- Solace (2015)
- Swelter (2014)
- Terminal (2018)
- Urge (2016)
- Vehicle 19 (2013)
Tubi is an American streaming service that’s owned by Fox. The platform is completely free but plays short ad breaks at 12-15 minute intervals, similar to standard TV.
The app is available on more than 25 different types of devices, including Android, iOS, Roku, Apple TV, PS4, Xbox and more.
