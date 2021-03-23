There’s Netflix, Crave, Prime Video, Disney+, Out TV, Britbox, Apple TV+, CBC Gem, Britbox, and plenty of other streaming services in Canada, but you might not have heard of Tubi.
Tubi is an American streaming service that’s owned by Fox. The platform is completely free, but plays short ad breaks at 12-15 minute intervals, similar to standard TV.
The app is available on more than 25 different types of devices, including Android, iOS, Roku, Apple TV, PS4, Xbox and more.
Below is everything coming to Tubi in April:
Tubi starting in April
- Collateral Damage (2002) – Starring Arnold Schwarzenegger, Francesca Neri, Cliff Curtis
Coming to America (1988) – Starring Eddie Murphy, James Earl Jones, Shari Headley, Arsenio Hall
Edge of Darkness (2010) – Starring Mel Gibson, Martin Campbell, Ray Winstone
Harold & Kumar Go to Whitecastle (2004) – Starring Kal Penn, John Cho, Neil Patrick Harris
Onihei (2017) – (season 1) launching 4/15, anime series with English
