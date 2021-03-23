PREVIOUS
Here’s what’s coming to Fox’s streaming service Tubi in April

Catch Harold & Kumar Go to Whitecastle and Coming to America on Tubi this month

kumar in front of a jail cell and harold is in the cell

There’s Netflix, Crave, Prime Video, Disney+, Out TV, Britbox, Apple TV+, CBC Gem, Britbox, and plenty of other streaming services in Canada, but you might not have heard of Tubi.

Tubi is an American streaming service that’s owned by Fox. The platform is completely free, but plays short ad breaks at 12-15 minute intervals, similar to standard TV.

The app is available on more than 25 different types of devices, including Android, iOS, Roku, Apple TV, PS4, Xbox and more.

Below is everything coming to Tubi in April:

Tubi starting in April

  • Collateral Damage (2002) – Starring Arnold Schwarzenegger, Francesca Neri, Cliff Curtis
    Coming to America (1988) – Starring Eddie Murphy, James Earl Jones, Shari Headley, Arsenio Hall
    Edge of Darkness (2010) – Starring Mel Gibson, Martin Campbell, Ray Winstone
    Harold & Kumar Go to Whitecastle (2004) – Starring Kal Penn, John Cho, Neil Patrick Harris
    Onihei (2017) – (season 1) launching 4/15, anime series with English

