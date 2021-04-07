LG reveals 2021 soundbar lineup with AI Room Calibration

LG called quits on its mobile business worldwide this week, but that doesnâ€™t mean the South Korean tech giant is done with its other ventures.
The company has announced that it’s starting to release its latest soundbar lineup.
LG says its 2021 Soundbar series delivers a high-quality audio experience, easy connectivity, smart functionality and modern aesthetics.
For their new soundbar line, LG has partnered with award-winning British audio company, Meridian, to integrate its technology and audio tuning into the soundbars.
The new soundbars are compatible with multiple voice assistants, including Alexa, Google Assistant and Siri, with added support for Apple AirPlay 2, allowing users to easily push content directly from an iPhone, iPad or Mac.
All of the new soundbars support Dolby Atmos and DTS:X (object-based surround sound technology) for high-quality three-dimensional audio. LG is also making use of its sophisticated AI features to enhance user experience. With AI Room Calibration, the soundbars can measure a roomâ€™s dimensions to customize its audio settings, frequency range and sound field extension.
Key features
-
- SP11RA – 770W sound output with a 7.1.4 channel configuration. Comes with rear and up-firing speakers boasting Dolby Atmos and DTS:X with voice assistant support.
- SP9YA – 520W sound output with a 5.1.2 channel configuration. Optional rear speakers- SPK8 (picture below). Supports Dolby Atmos and DTS:X with voice assistant control.
- SP8YA – 440W with a 3.1.2 channel configuration. Optional rear speakers- SPK8. Supports Dolby Atmos and DTS:X with voice assistant control.
- SP7Y – 440W with a 5.1 channel configuration. Optional rear speakers- SPK8. Supports only DTS:X with voice assistant control.
- SPD7Y – 380 W with a 3.1.2 channel configuration. Optional rear speakers- SPK8. Supports both Dolby Atmos and DTS:X. This model does not work with a voice assistant.
To reduce environmental impact, LG says it “adopted friendlier packaging for its entire soundbar lineup,” which includes” using mainly recycled molded pulp and far less EPS foam and plastic.”
Though the pricing hasnâ€™t been disclosed yet, LG will begin rolling out the lineup this month in key markets in Europe and North America.
Image credit: LG
Source: LG
