Threes! creator reveals new brick smasher called ‘Beast Breaker’

Vodeo Games, Threes! designer Asher Vollmer’s newly formed studio, has revealed its new game, Beast Breaker.
InÂ Beast Breaker, players will assume the role of a mouse named Skipper who serves as the “ball” in the brick smashing gameplay. As Skipper, you’ll have to take turns lining up shots and attacking giant beasts in an effort to save the world.
On top of that, Vodeo promises “a vibrant cast of characters who will help you craft equipment” and “master unique new fighting styles.”
Beast BreakerÂ is set to release sometime this summer on Nintendo Switch and PC (via the Epic Games Store).
Comments