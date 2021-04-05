These Adidas-branded Galaxy Buds Pro come in a snapback hat-shaped case

If you’ve ever looked at your Galaxy Buds Pro case and thought to yourself, “I wish this tiny black case looked more like an Adidas snapback hat,” then you’ll be pleased to learn that is a thing that now exists.
According to Sammobile, the ‘Galaxy Buds Pro Adidas Original Special Pack’ are sold in a tiny sneaker box with the brand’s classic green-and-white Stan Smith branding. There’s also an Adidas-themed case for the Buds Pro that looks like a classic snapback hat — because, of course, there is.
The Galaxy Buds Pro themselves don’t feature Adidas branding and are available in standard ‘Phantom Black,’ ‘Phantom Silver’ and ‘Phantom Violet’ colours.
Along with the earbuds, a special One UI Adidas theme unlocks when you pair the Galaxy Buds Pro with a Samsung device. Finally, Samsung says the snapback case is made from recycled plastic and that the Buds Pro consists of 20 percent post-consumer materials. Adidas also released a version of its popular Stan Smith shoes that are made of recycled materials.
It’s unlikely this unique act of brand synergy will make its way to Canada any time soon given special edition Samsung devices and accessories are usually released exclusively in South Korea.
6,000 special edition Adidas Galaxy Buds Pro are set to go on sale on April 7th for 279,000 KRW (about $311 CAD).
For more on the Galaxy Buds Pro, check out my review of the wireless earbuds.
Image credit: SammobileÂ
Source: SammobileÂ
Comments