Elon Musk confirms Cybertruck won’t have door handles

In a quest to please all truck enthusiasts around the world, Elon Musk has clarified that the Cybertruck won’t ship with door handles.
It’s now expected that the truck will open its doors similar to the Roadster, which has a swipe panel on the car’s B-pillar. I’m hoping that this isn’t the case since it will make this car harder to open in the rain, snow and ice.
That said, it definitely looks cool with no handles, so anyone looking for style over function will be happy with this choice.
Like this Elon?https://t.co/JI13V4aQVI
— Tesla Owners Online (@Model3Owners) March 25, 2021
The Cybertruck is expected to start shipping to some users by the end of 2021, but mass production was originally set for 2022.
That date may be pushed back due to chip shortages related to the worldwide pandemic. Tesla isn’t always clear about things like this.
The truck is priced around $50,000 in Canada.Â
Source: Elon Musk
