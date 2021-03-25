Ring Wi-Fi video doorbells now on sale at Best Buy

Multiple Ring Wi-Fi video doorbells are on sale now at Best Buy for up to $114 off.
The sale ends today, March 25th, so be sure to make your purchase as soon as possible if you’re interested. All of the Ring doorbells can be purchased online, but some are available in-store as well.
Here are the sale prices in Canadian dollars:
- Ring Wi-Fi Video Doorbell (2nd Gen) — Now $109.99 (regularly $129.99)
- Ring Wi-Fi Video Doorbell Pro (Bilingual) — Now $184.99 (regularly $299.99)
- Ring Wi-Fi Video Doorbell 3 — Now $194.99 (regularly $249.99)
- Ring Wi-Fi Video Doorbell 3 Plus — Now $219.99 (regularly $289.99)
- Ring Video Doorbell Pro — Now $269.99 (regularly $329.99)
To see a few more options, including Ring doorbells bundled with Amazon Echos, click here.
