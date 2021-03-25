Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 780G brings improved camera, AI to mid-range phones

Qualcomm announced its latest 7-series upper mid-range system-on-a-chip (SoC), the Snapdragon 780G.
Like the Snapdragon 765G, the 780G offers a selection of premium features from Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 888 SoC alongside mid-range features aimed to keep the chip’s cost low. It should enable access to excellent camera capabilities, AI features and 5G on lower-cost devices. Qualcomm points to the recently announced Samsung A52 and A72 as examples of 7-series devices, although neither of those phones use the new 780G.
On the camera side, the Snapdragon 780G features Qualcomm’s Spectra 570 image signal processor (ISP). Qualcomm says this marks the first time a 7-series SoC includes a triple ISP that’s capable of capturing from three cameras simultaneously. Further, the Spectra 570 boasts a new low-light architecture, support for HDR10+ video capture and 4K HDR with computational HDR capture.
The Snapdragon 780G utilizes Qualcomm’s sixth gen AI Engine with Qualcomm’s Hexagon 770 processor. The company says the Hexagon 770 delivers up to 12 TOPs of AI performance, a 2x improvement compared to the fifth generation AI Engine featured in the Snapdragon 865 and 765.
For gamers, Qualcomm included some of its Snapdragon Elite Gaming features on the 780G. That includes updatable GPU drivers, ultra-smooth gaming and support for true 10-bit HDR gaming.
Finally, the Snapdragon 780G features the Snapdragon X53 5G Modem-RF System. The X53 boasts peak download speeds of 3.3Gbps on Sub-6 5G. Additionally, the modem includes the premium Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth audio features, such as the recently announced Snapdragon Sound and Qualcomm FastConnect 6900. Interestingly, the X53 supports slightly faster download speeds on Wi-Fi 6 connections than 5G (Qualcomm says up to 3.6Gbps).
Qualcomm expects commercial devices running the Snapdragon 780G to be available in the second quarter of 2021. Those interested can view the full SoC specifications on Qualcomm’s website.
