What are your thoughts about the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro?

OnePlus has unveiled two new handsets, the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro.
Though once upstart “flagship killers,” these smartphones are just plainly flagships with rather expensive price tags. The handsets offer Qualcomm’s highest level processor, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888, a 120Hz display refresh rate, an impressive camera setup, a lot of RAM and big batteries, especially with the OnePlus 9 Pro.
Brad Bennett, who reviewed the handset for MobileSyrup, found that the devices’ hardware was “near perfect.” Still, he encountered “buggy software” and said that “OnePlusâ€™ recently slow update track record diminish what should be an even better experience.”
The OnePlus 9 Pro starts at $1,349 CAD for the 8GB RAM model with 128GB of storage, and the 256GB of storage variant with 12GB of RAM costs $1,499. And the OnePlus 9 starts with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage for $999. The version with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage costs $1,149.
Let us know what you think of the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro in the comments below. Are these still flagship killer smartphones?
Comments