Xbox Live is now called Xbox network

Microsoft has confirmed it’s rebranding Xbox Live to ‘Xbox network.’
Reports of the new branding appeared via Xbox Insider dashboard beta testers, but Microsoft has now confirmed the name change.
In a statement to The Verge, Microsoft says that “Xbox network’ refers to the “underlying Xbox online service, which was updated in the Microsoft Services Agreement.”
“The update from ‘Xbox Live’ to ‘Xbox network’ is intended to distinguish the underlying service from Xbox Live Gold memberships.”
Reading between the lines in the statement shows that the term ‘Xbox Live Gold’ will still be used to describe the Xbox network’s subscription portion.
Microsoft’s Xbox online gaming platform has been called Xbox Live for roughly 18 years. In August, Microsoft announced a significant Xbox Live Gold price hike that it eventually reversed following significant backlash.
In Canada, 1-month Gold subscriptions were set to go up to $12.99 from $11.99, 3-months would cost $34.99 up from $29.99 and 6-months would have cost $69.99 up from $44.99. Microsoft didn’t reveal pricing regarding 12-month subscriptions, though their current cost is $69.99, the same price as the new 6-month subscription price if the change went into effect.
The company also recently revealed plans to no longer require an Xbox Live Gold membership to play free-to-play games like Fortnite and Apex Legends. It’s worth noting that this branding change moves the online service’s name more in line with Sony’s PlayStation Network.
Source: The Verge
