Some Bethesda games are getting Xbox Series X/S frame rate boosts

Now that Microsoft has added 20 new Bethesda/ZeniMax titles to its rapidly growing Game Pass, the company has confirmed that several games are getting frame rate boosts when running on the Xbox Series X and Series S.
Building off the announcement of ‘FPS Boost a few weeks ago,‘ Arkane Studiosâ€™Â Dishonored: Definitive EditionÂ andÂ Prey plus Bethesda Game Studiosâ€™ The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition, Fallout 76 and Fallout 4, will all play in 60fps on Microsoft’s current-gen consoles.
The announcement was made during a recent YouTube live stream featuring Xbox Live programming director Larry Hryb (Major Nelson) and communications chief Jeff Rubenstein.
It’s important to note that while the new Bethesda titles are already part of Game Pass, the FPS Boost update hasn’t rolled out yet.
For the full list of Bethesda games on Game Pass, which includes the entire Elder Scrolls series, Fallout: New Vegas, Wolfenstein: Youngblood, the Doom series and more, follow this link.
Xbox Game Pass is available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC and Android. Game Pass for Console and Game Pass for PC each cost $11.99/month respectively. Meanwhile, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate costs $16.99/month. On top of Android streaming, this subscription tier includes Game Pass for both Console and PC, as well as an Xbox Live Gold subscription and access to EA Play.
Source: Xbox (YouTube)
