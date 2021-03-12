The 20 best tech deals from Best Buy Canada right now

We can usually count on Best Buy to offer up some steep tech discounts every Friday, and this week is no exception, with savings on products from the likes of Sony, Samsung, and Bose.
Check out the retailer's latest batch below.
Smart home
August Wi-Fi Smart Lock (4th Generation) for $237.98 (save $92)
NETGEAR AC1200 Wi-Fi 5 Range Extender Essentials Edition for $49.99 (save $30)
Blink Outdoor Wire-Free 1080p IP Security Camera System for $369.99 (save $130)
Nanoleaf Shapes Hexagon Light Panels – Smarter Kit – 7 Panels for $229.99 (save $50)
Nanoleaf Shapes Hexagon Light Panels – Expansion Kit – 3 Panels for $89.99 (save $10)
Gaming
ASUS Strix Gaming PC for $1,549.99 (save $150)
Razer BlackShark V2 Gaming Headset with Microphone & USB Sound Card for $99.99 (save $40)
ASUS TUF 24″ FHD 144Hz 1ms GTG IPS LED FreeSync Gaming Monitor for $249.99 (save $30)
Canon EOS M50 Mirrorless Camera with 15-45mm Lens Kit for $779.99 (save $20)
Wireless headphones and speakers
Sony In-Ear Noise Cancelling Truly Wireless Headphones for $149.99 (save $80)
Sony MHC-V21 Bluetooth NFC Wireless Speaker for $199.99 (save $50)
Home theatre
Sharp 55″ 4K UHD LED Smart TV for $429.99 (save $220)
Sony 75″ 4K UHD HDR LED Android Smart TV for $1,199.99 (save $200)
Samsung 65″ 8K UHD HDR QLED Tizen Smart TV for $2,799.99 (save $500)
Bose TV Speaker Bluetooth Soundbar for $269.99 (save $30)
Wearables
Garmin Forerunner 45 42mm GPS Watch with JBL In-Ear Wireless Sport Headphones for $279.99 (save $180)
Laptops
ASUS X515MA 15.6″ Laptop in Slate Grey for $369.99 (save $60)
ASUS X509 15.6″ Laptop in Slate Grey for $469.99 (save $80)
ASUS VivoBook 15.6″ Laptop for $699.99 (save $50)
