News

The 20 best tech deals from Best Buy Canada right now

Mar 12, 2021

5:13 PM EST

Best Buy Top Deals March 12, 2021

We can usually count on Best Buy to offer up some steep tech discounts every Friday, and this week is no exception, with savings on products from the likes of Sony, Samsung, and Bose.

Check out the retailerâ€™s latest batch below.

Smart home

August Wi-Fi Smart Lock (4th Generation) for $237.98 (save $92)

NETGEAR AC1200 Wi-Fi 5 Range Extender Essentials Edition for $49.99 (save $30)

Blink Outdoor Wire-Free 1080p IP Security Camera System for $369.99 (save $130)

Nanoleaf Shapes Hexagon Light Panels – Smarter Kit – 7 Panels for $229.99 (save $50)

Nanoleaf Shapes Hexagon Light Panels – Expansion Kit – 3 Panels for $89.99 (save $10)

Gaming

ASUS Strix Gaming PC for $1,549.99 (save $150)

Razer BlackShark V2 Gaming Headset with Microphone & USB Sound Card for $99.99 (save $40)

ASUS TUF 24″ FHD 144Hz 1ms GTG IPS LED FreeSync Gaming Monitor for $249.99 (save $30)

Canon EOS M50 Mirrorless Camera with 15-45mm Lens Kit for $779.99 (save $20)

Wireless headphones and speakers

Sony In-Ear Noise Cancelling Truly Wireless Headphones for $149.99 (save $80)

Sony MHC-V21 Bluetooth NFC Wireless Speaker for $199.99 (save $50)

Home theatre

Sharp 55″ 4K UHD LED Smart TV for $429.99 (save $220)

Sony 75″ 4K UHD HDR LED Android Smart TV for $1,199.99 (save $200)

Samsung 65″ 8K UHD HDR QLED Tizen Smart TV for $2,799.99 (save $500)

Bose TV Speaker Bluetooth Soundbar for $269.99 (save $30)

Wearables

Garmin Forerunner 45 42mm GPS Watch with JBL In-Ear Wireless Sport Headphones for $279.99 (save $180)

Laptops

ASUS X515MA 15.6″ Laptop in Slate Grey for $369.99 (save $60)

ASUS X509 15.6″ Laptop in Slate Grey for $469.99 (save $80)

ASUS VivoBook 15.6″ Laptop for $699.99 (save $50)

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships and publishes sponsored posts. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though MobileSyrup may earn a commission on purchases made via these links.

