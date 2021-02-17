PREVIOUS|
News

Microsoft adds new Xbox Series X/S ‘FPS boost’ to Far Cry 4, Watch Dogs 2 and more

More games will be added to the list soon

Feb 17, 2021

12:00 PM EST

0 comments

Far Cry 4 screenshot

Continuing its commitment to improving the performance of older titles on its new consoles, Microsoft has revealed that several notable Xbox One titles are getting an ‘FPS Boost’ that doubles and sometimes triples each game’s original frame rate on the Xbox Series X and Series S.

Supported FPS boost games include Far Cry 4, New Super Lucky’s Tales, Sniper Elite 4, UFC 4 and Watch Dogs 2. It remains unclear how much the frame rate has been improved in the above titles, but Microsoft mentions that New Super Lucky’s Tale now runs at up to 120fps and that UFC 4 can run at 60fps, even on the Xbox Series S.

The company says it plans to announce and release more titles with FPS boost “soon.” A new ‘Manage Game’ dashboard feature that includes ‘Compatibility Options’ will allow users to toggle FPS Boost and Auto HDR on and off.

Xbox FPS Boost screenshot

Further, a new indicator will also appear whenever a game is running FPS boost when you press the ‘Xbox button’ on your Xbox gamepad.

FPS boost seems like a worthwhile addition to Microsoft’s already impressive ‘Xbox Series X/S Optimized‘ program that offers improved framerates and resolution with several notable last-generation games like Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Watch Dogs Legion, Dirt 5 and more.

Related Articles

News

Feb 16, 2021

10:00 AM EST

Microsoft reveals official Xbox Wireless Headset for Xbox Series X/S

Deals

Feb 10, 2021

10:20 AM EST

Xbox Series X and Series S are now in stock at the Microsoft Store [Now sold out]

News

Feb 4, 2021

5:06 PM EST

Apple’s first iOS 14.5 and iPadOS 14.5 public betas are now available

News

Feb 15, 2021

12:58 PM EST

Microsoft is testing Xbox cloud gaming in browsers

Comments