The five best deals in Canadian tech this week

This week we have deals of up to 70 percent off, including Nanoleaf lights, flash drives, and video games. Below are all of the best deals we’ve come across:
Star Wars Squadrons (PS4)
Montreal-based EA Motive’s latest Star Wars game is currently on sale at Amazon Canada. Harkening back to the days of X-Wing vs Tie Fighter, Star Wars Squadrons is a dogfighting game with epic space battles and VR support.
We included the game in our top eight Canadian-made games of 2020, noting how it offers something different than the other games made by EA in the franchise over the past few years. Best of all, there aren’t any microtransactions, so you can get the entire experience for just $15.
Buy at Amazon Canada for $15. It’s also worth noting that Star Wars Squadrons is coming to Xbox consoles through Microsoft’s $16.99 per month Game Pass Ultimate subscription service at some point in March.
Nanoleaf Shapes Hexagon Light Panels Smarter Kit
Nanoleaf’s popular Hexagon Light Panels are currently on sale at Best Buy Canada. The innovators at Toronto-based Nanoleaf have continued to expand their lineup of lights, now offering the panels in hexagon shapes. In his review, our own Jonathon Lamont said he “found Shapes to be the ultimate realization of Nanoleaf’s vision.”
The biggest hurdle with Nanoleaf products is their price, but at $50 off, this is a rare sale that makes the panels more affordable. If you’ve been interested in Nanoleaf in the past, you can pick up the Shapes Hexagon Kit for $229.99.
Buy at Best Buy Canada for $229.99
Samsung 128gb Metal USB 3.1 Flash Drive
Samsung’s metal USB 3.1 flash drive is currently on sale at Newegg Canada. If you’re looking for a flash drive that you can keep on you at all times, Samsung’s Metal Bar 3.1 Flash Drive is just what you need.
With write-speeds of up to 300 MB/s and 128 GB of storage, this is a reliable drive that will be with you for years. You can grab one for 30 percent for a limited time.
Buy at Newegg Canada for $27.99
Bose Rondo Frames Audio Sunglasses
The Bose Rondo Audio Sunglasses are currently on sale at The Source. Admittedly, these are a fairly niche product, but they’re a cool piece of tech. The shades allow you to listen to music that won’t be heard by those around you.
In its review, Tom’s Guide said the Bose Frames “are sunglasses that act as excellent headphones.” If you’ll be spending time outside this summer and want a comfortable and stylish pair of headphones, you can grab the Bose Audio Sunglasses for $50 off right now.
Logitech G29 Driving Wheel and Pedals
Logitech’s fan-favourite driving wheel and pedal set is currently on sale at The Source. The leather-bound wheel and stainless steel pedals help to place you in the driver’s seat of your favourite games.
The G29 is an affordable — relative to other driving wheels — way to take yourself back to the arcades, or get the full simulation experience. This set works for Playstation consoles, but there is also a set for Xbox and PC. You can currently grab the driving wheel and pedals for $50 off.
