Humble’s ‘Female Hero Sale’ offers games up to 90 percent off

Mar 8, 2021

6:02 PM EST

Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice

For International Women’s Day, Humble Bundle is offering up to 90 percent off games with women protagonists.

The sale is available for the next six days ending on March 14th.

Beloware some of the games included in the offer:

There are more deals available on Humble’s website, here.

