Humble’s ‘Female Hero Sale’ offers games up to 90 percent off

For International Women’s Day, Humble Bundle is offering up to 90 percent off games with women protagonists.
The sale is available for the next six days ending on March 14th.
Beloware some of the games included in the offer:
- HellBlade: Senua’s Sacrifice: now $9.52, was $38.08
- Resident Evil 3: now $26.39, was $79.99
- Darksiders III Deluxe Edition: now $26.49, was $105.99
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition: now $19.99, was $79.99
- Remember Me: now $5.99, was $29.99
- Slime Rancher: now $6.59, was $21.99
- Trine 4: Melody of Mystery: now $7.19, was $8.99
- Nine Parchments: now $5.69, was $22.79
- Life is Strange: Before the Storm Deluxe Edition: now $6.34, was $31.73
There are more deals available on Humble’s website, here.
